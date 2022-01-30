Temple Police investigate early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the the police department, at 12:30 a.m., officers heard approximately three to four gunshots while on an unrelated traffic stop nearby.

Upon arrival to the 1000 block of W. Ave. F, officers found a vehicle that had been shot, causing one of the cars windows to shatter. Officers did not locate a victim or suspect at that time.

Two hours later, a male victim admitted himself to the emergency room to seek care for a gunshot wound on his foot.

Later during the investigation, officers found a shell casing at the incident location.

Temple Police did not state if there were any suspects at this time and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.