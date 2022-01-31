Advertisement

243 Pounds Of Contraband Bologna Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

Ysleta bologna seizure (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists)
Ysleta bologna seizure (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists)(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists))
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Agricultural specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings, both in El Paso, recently seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We ask travelers to declare any items acquired abroad so we can prevent the introduction of potentially harmful products.”

An initial discovery was made on Jan. 13, CBP stated, when a U.S. citizen and resident of Albuquerque, N.M., presented himself for inspection via vehicle at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. After a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection.

Agricultural specialists then discovered five rolls of undeclared Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, as well as in the trunk compartment and under the seats of the vehicle. Fifty-five pounds of bologna were discovered in the SUV and the driver informed specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price paid in Mexico.

The second discovery at the Ysleta border crossing came on Jan. 21, when a U.S. citizen and resident of Pueblo West, Colo. presented herself for inspection via vehicle. The driver also gave a negative declaration and was referred for a secondary inspection. Officers found 19 rolls of pork bologna weighing 188 pounds under the rear back seat, inside duvet cover liners, and luggage.

Both individuals were issued civil penalties of $1,000 for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna. The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers and advocates are saying the American Rescue Plan is failing to rescue families who...
As Central Texas families continue struggling, a fourth stimulus check could be on the way
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Waco man checks into motel in Bosque County, disappears
Temple Police investigate early morning shooting
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

People purchase flowers and Chinese New Year decorations at a market to celebrate the Lunar New...
Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope
(Left to right: Bobby Joe Flores Jr. and Marcus Jarmine Wallace)
Two of Texas’ Most Wanted in Custody
Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder.
Capital Murder: Suspect charged in killing of 82-year-old Texas man
Brooks Landgraf (Source: Texas House of Representatives)
Representative Landgraf calls for cancellation of STAAR Test