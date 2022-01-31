Austin Police arrest four in downtown area on gun, drug charges

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Austin Police Department arrested four people over the weekend after discovering illegal guns and narcotics in the downtown area.

The suspects were identified as Harvey Hemphill, 30; and Fidel Jaimes-Carachure, 17. Two juveniles not identified by police are also in custody.

The arrests were made shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 30 at the Gulf Station at 717 East 7th Street.

Police said the arrests were made “as part of the department’s commitment to removing illegal guns across the city, and with a specific focus centered on the downtown area.”

APD officers assigned to the Downtown Unit responded to a disturbance at the Gulf gas station and observed multiple suspects pulling firearms out in the parking lot, police said. The nature of the disturbance was not disclosed.

The suspects were then observed getting into a black Nissan Altima, and leaving the scene.

Police located the vehicle in the 600 block of the northbound I-35 service road in front of the Wendy’s.

Four male subjects, three of them juveniles, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, including an AK-47, and possession of narcotics, including methamphetamine and ecstasy.

