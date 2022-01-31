Advertisement

Capital Murder: Suspect charged in killing of 82-year-old Texas man

Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder.
Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder.(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Darren Marcel Hanson, 32, has been charged with capital murder for the brutal killing of an elderly man, Dallas Police said.

Police officers responded to a robbery call at 2800 Gould Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 30.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Charles Edward Tillery, 82, lying in the street with his face covered in blood.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where he later died from what police described as “homicidal violence.”

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email: john.valdez@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #018064-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers and advocates are saying the American Rescue Plan is failing to rescue families who...
As Central Texas families continue struggling, a fourth stimulus check could be on the way
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Waco man checks into motel in Bosque County, disappears
Temple Police investigate early morning shooting
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

(Left to right: Bobby Joe Flores Jr. and Marcus Jarmine Wallace)
Two of Texas’ Most Wanted in Custody
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Texas deputy killed in wreck with 18-wheeler
Celina Fire Fighter on scene.
Massive Housefire In North Texas Destroys 2 Homes Under Construction