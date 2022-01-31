Jan. 31 is voter registration deadline for March election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re not already registered to vote, Jan. 31 is the last day to get that done if you’d like to vote in the primary in March.

If you are registering to vote for the first time in a county, you must submit a paper application, either in person, or through the mail. Applications are available online on the state website, or voters can also pick up a copy from the voter registration office.

In order to vote in the primary elections in March, the form has to be completed and dropped off today, or postmarked by today.

This is the first election since the new voting law went into effect in Texas. Jared Goldsmith, elections administrator for McLennan county, said the law hasn’t changed that much for people registering.

“We need your name, address, we need either your Texas driver’s license number or Texas ID number, or the last four digits of your social security number. One of those two,” Goldsmith said.

He said the county has not seen any issues with voter registration forms. They have the new forms available at the office, but if you have an old form, Goldsmith said they will still accept it.

This election will also be the first since Waco City Council approved new district lines. That process was finished last month, and happens every 10 years after the census.

The city said the new lines will not mean any major changes for this election.

“The bigger piece will be who your council member is and the impact that they have and the various things that they’re working for,” Monica Sedelmeier, director of communications and marketing for Waco, said. “If you’ve got questions or concerns, or want to talk to a council member, then you’ll know if your district has changed, you know whom you need to speak with.”

Sedelmeier said the updated lines will matter when it comes time for May elections and voting for city council members.

Goldsmith said the county is working to send out updated voter registration certificates. Those will be blue, while the previous certificates were orange. Goldsmith said voters do not need the cards to vote, and having one does not mean you’re not registered.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, you can check that online. Waco residents can also check which district they live in online.

General information about registering to vote in Texas is available on votetexas.gov. McLennan County residents can find more information on the county website.

