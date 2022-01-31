Advertisement

Lorena football players participate in games for disabled athletes

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No Limitations football is back!

The group is hosting its first full season of football games for disabled athletes since before COVID.

The season kicked off Saturday with some special guests in the house - the 2021 State Champion Lorena Football Team.

The Leopards were paired up with athletes of all ability levels making sure everyone had fun!

The Lorena Cheerleaders were also at the event leading some of the No Limitations athletes through cheers on the sideline.

D1 Training in Waco let the group use its turf field for free, giving the games a big-time feel.

Blake Hyland played football before suffering a serious brain injury. He told me the No Limitations games, “Make you feel like you are actually a football player. It allows even people who have the worst disabilities feel normal - which is not often for us.”

There were four games played on Saturday and the athletes and Lorena football players all seemed to agree, it was a blast.

Lorena sophomore Jackson Generals said, “It is always fun to see people have fun with football. It is a great sport and this was a great time.”

Along with the competition, it also served as a social outlet for the athletes.

Hyland says, “It is a chance to enjoy life with my friends. And with people I haven’t met before who become my friends.”

No Limitations will have three more weeks of games. The State Champion China Spring Cougars will be playing in the games on February 12th.

