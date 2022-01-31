A Rainy Monday with A Wintry Mix Later This Week

It’ll be comfortably cool this evening with temperatures dipping to the mid 50′s after a beautiful sunset. Clouds build up going through the night, keeping temperatures around 50° to start your Monday. However, those clouds will be from our next storm system, which will bring some showers in from the west going through the morning. We’ll have isolated rain near and east of I-35 around sunrise, with more scattered rain out west near highway 281.

By midday, all of us will be seeing scattered showers, which will last through the afternoon for most. A few showers will linger east of I-35 late evening, with everything gone after midnight. Tuesday we’ll keep the clouds but stay dry, with highs staying fairly warm in the mid to upper 60′s. After that, all eyes are on the cold front that arrives on Groundhog Day.

Most of Wednesday will be rainy, but as we go through the overnight into your Thursday we’ll start to see a transition from rain to a wintry mix, with some decent chances for freezing rain. By sunrise on Thursday, most of Central Texas will be seeing the wintry mix, so be prepared for icy roads during the morning commute. The wintry mix will die down late afternoon, but keep in mind our temperatures will stay below freezing heading into Friday, which means road conditions will be poor most of Thursday.

As for Friday we’ll be dry, but unfortunately we may be stuck at or below freezing during the day again, so the roads may stay icy through the end of the work week. Next weekend we’ll be back above freezing, but highs will still be chilly in the 40′s.

