Search underway for three missing kids in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Three Lubbock children - ranging in ages four to seven - have been missing since Friday, January 28, 2022.

Noah Arriola, 7, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4′ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Isaiah Sanchez, 6, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ 5″ and weighs 50 pounds.

Lazae Castilleja, 4, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ and weighs 40 pounds.

The three boys may be in the company of their parents.

If you find them or see them, you are urged to not approach them or their companions and call law enforcement immediately.

You can call 9-1-1, the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865 or 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.