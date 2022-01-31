Advertisement

Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home

Photo: Temple Police Department
Photo: Temple Police Department(Temple Police Department)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An armed standoff Monday morning ended with a man and a woman in custody and eight others released from a home, police said.

The standoff began when police officers attempted to conduct a search warrant at 7:30 a.m. at the residence at 5005 block of Charter Oaks Drive.

Police were searching for firearms and narcotics when the man and the woman barricaded themselves in the home. A three-hour standoff with authorities ensued.

Eight other people were inside the home at the time, police said.

The Killeen Police Department’s SWAT offered support during the standoff and deployed multiple rounds of chemical munition, which forced the man and the woman out.

No weapons were fired and no injuries were reported, police said.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as KWTX learns more about the incident.

ALERT: Temple Police is at the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive, where an armed subject has barricaded himself at a residence. Drivers and pedestrians can expect traffic delays. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, January 31, 2022

