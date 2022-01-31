TxDOT crews preparing Central Texas roadways in advance of winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Preparations are already underway for Central Texas roadways in advance of the winter storm expected this week.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will begin pre-treatment operations on roadways at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“TxDOT Waco’s district crews are ready to mobilize starting tomorrow morning where they will begin pre-treatment around the district in all the eight counties we serve, and they are ready to also move into 24-hour operations starting on Wednesday,” said Jake Smith, TxDOT Waco District’s Public Information Officer.

Smith is asking drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

“I know not a lot of people have that luxury, so for those who can’t avoid traveling, please just drive to conditions, mind your speed of course, give yourself enough distance in between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, and head to drivetexas.org, that is TxDOT’s website where you can check for road conditions,” said Smith.

KWTX Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor said the area will likely fall below freezing overnight Wednesday into Thursday, which should cause the switch from rain to freezing rain.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the winter storm heading our way.

If freezing temperatures are widespread across Central Texas with freezing rain, travel could be especially difficult through mid-morning Friday as a result of ice on roadways.

Use caution when driving across bridges, overpasses, and isolated roadways that are not frequently traveled.

