Umbrellas needed today, wintry weather chances increasing late Wednesday

The major headline for this week’s weather is that wintry weather and bitter cold is on the way late this week. Before we get to the winter weather chances, we’ll have to get through what could be a soggy start to the work week. A compact upper-low is rolling through Texas this morning and we’re expecting widely scattered to numerous showers and even some rumbles of thunder today. Rain chances gradually ramp up this morning from the west and we’re expecting to see the best potential for rain mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Rain should be fairly light, but there will be steady and heavy pockets, especially east of I-35, through the afternoon and potentially the early evening hours. It won’t rain all day long, but there may be more rainy times and than not. Generally, we’re expecting a quarter-to-half inch of rain, but there’s a possibility of an inch or more of rain east of I-35. Despite the clouds and rain, morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s should slowly inch up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain exits tonight and overnight lows should only dip into the low 50s Tuesday morning. Despite partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, highs should warm into the upper 60s.

Wintry weather is expected late Wednesday into early Thursday however this will NOT be a repeat of last February’s winter storm. Furthermore, although wintry weather is looking likely, there’s still a small chance that the cold air and precipitation don’t line up and we see minimal impacts. Our Arctic cold front swings through during the day on Wednesday. While some spots may be stuck in the upper 50s, we should see some low-to-mid 50s with a midday frontal passage. Rain chances Wednesday are near 70% with scattered showers and non-severe storms expected near and behind the front. Thanks to the close proximity of an area of low pressure to Central Texas, rain may not end after the front moves in. Temperatures should steadily drop from the 50s and 60s close to freezing by midnight. Around midnight is when surface temperatures near and below freezing could mean a switch-over to freezing rain. Since we’re expecting a tongue of warm air aloft, snow will melt into rain and only freeze after it reaches the ground. As the atmosphere continues to cool overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we could see a switch over to freezing rain and sleet. The storm system should depart late Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. No other rounds of precipitation are expected after that. Precipitation chances Wednesday night through Thursday morning are between 50% and 70%.

Wintry weather expected, but forecast challenges remain

The biggest challenges we’re going to work through over the coming days is the temperature. It’s likely that we will fall below freezing overnight Wednesday into Thursday which should cause the switch from rain to freezing rain. There is a small chance that the coldest air stays bottled to the north and only cities and towns west of I-35 drop below freezing with the rest of the area hovering near freezing through the day.

If freezing temperatures are widespread across Central Texas with freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning (which is likely), travel could be especially difficult through mid-morning Friday thanks to ice on roadways (especially bridges, overpasses, and less frequently traveled roadways). Power outages are possible but the cause of the power outages would stem more from downed power lines. Unlike last February, widespread wintry weather and freezing temperatures across the state IS NOT expected so many power generation facilities should stay online to deal with the expected near-record power demand. Icy conditions should cause temperatures to stay below freezing thanks to widespread clouds and gusty north winds throughout the day Thursday. Highs Thursday should hover in the mid-to-upper 20s and potentially could drop into the low-to-mid 20s in a few spots depending on how long precipitation lasts. Wind chills Thursday, thanks to gusty north winds gusting near 30 MPH, should be in the single-digits and teens throughout the day. Temperatures should then dip into the mid-teens Friday morning before warming up into the low-to-mid 30s Friday afternoon. Any ice that does accrete should gradually erode Friday with some sunshine returning and temperatures eventually warming above freezing, but there still could be issues on some roadways through Saturday morning.

If we hover close to freezing Thursday, we could mostly avoid wintry weather with some icy conditions possible west of I-35. A lack of freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning means temperatures could be a lot warmer than what we currently have forecast, but sub-freezing temperatures are still expected each morning through at least Saturday morning. Again, this scenario is unlikely but possible.

