Waco man checks into lodge in Bosque County, disappears

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced it is investigating the disappearance of John Walter Mauhar, of Waco.

The 50-year-old man is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.

Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on Friday and was last heard from via text message that night, the sheriff’s office said.

“Friends became concerned after failed attempts to reach John on his phone and contacted our office,” the sheriff said.

Investigators found the man’s room was unoccupied. His car, cell phone and personal belongings were all found in the room.

Mauhar suffers from medical conditions and can become disoriented at times as a result of his treatments and medications.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts Mauhar is asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

