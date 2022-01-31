Waco Police investigating after shooting leaves two men dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead near a home in the 1000 block of Walker Street on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the home around 8 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital but later died, officials said.

Officers also located a second male at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Christopher Brown of Waco and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are considering this as a murder investigation, making this the second official murder investigation of the year.

If you have information, call the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit or Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-4357.

