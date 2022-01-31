Advertisement

West Texas Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond(Texas DPS)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Loving County Sheriff’s Office released a media statement regarding the fatal accident that involved one of their deputy’s last night, stating:

“It is with great sadness the Loving County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Lorin Readmond.

Deputy Readmond was dispatched to assist another deputy at approximately 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and attempted to respond when she was involved in a traffic crash with truck tractor semi-trailer. Deputy Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Readmond, 41 joined the Loving County Sheriff’s office in April 2019. In addition, Deputy Readmond also served as a Reserve Deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office since September 2015.

Deputy Lorin Readmond was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Reserve where she served as an Intelligence Specialist from 2006 until 2018.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating this crash and no additional information are available at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Readmond. Deputy Readmond’s dedication and service will never be forgotten.”

According to the Loving County Sheriff’s Office, a female deputy was responding to a traffic stop on Highway 302 and was on her way to assist another deputy on the scene.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle driving down the highway made a left turn causing a collision with the deputy.

The truck crashed behind her causing a fatal accident.

As of right now the name of the deputy will not be released until tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers and advocates are saying the American Rescue Plan is failing to rescue families who...
As Central Texas families continue struggling, a fourth stimulus check could be on the way
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer
Temple Police investigate early morning shooting
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Waco man checks into lodge in Bosque County, disappears
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Temple Police say armed person barricaded inside home, ask people to stay away
Temple Police say armed person barricaded inside home, ask people to stay away
Celina Fire Fighter on scene.
Massive Housefire In North Texas Destroys 2 Homes Under Construction
Eliana Smith, a senior at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, organized a protest to push...
Texas students, frustrated by limited COVID-19 protocols, turn to petition drives and walkouts
If you’re not already registered to vote, Jan. 31 is the last day to get that done if you’d...
Jan. 31 is voter registration deadline for March election