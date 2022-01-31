West Texas Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Loving County Sheriff’s Office released a media statement regarding the fatal accident that involved one of their deputy’s last night, stating:

“It is with great sadness the Loving County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Lorin Readmond.

Deputy Readmond was dispatched to assist another deputy at approximately 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and attempted to respond when she was involved in a traffic crash with truck tractor semi-trailer. Deputy Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Readmond, 41 joined the Loving County Sheriff’s office in April 2019. In addition, Deputy Readmond also served as a Reserve Deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office since September 2015.

Deputy Lorin Readmond was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Reserve where she served as an Intelligence Specialist from 2006 until 2018.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating this crash and no additional information are available at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Readmond. Deputy Readmond’s dedication and service will never be forgotten.”

According to the Loving County Sheriff’s Office, a female deputy was responding to a traffic stop on Highway 302 and was on her way to assist another deputy on the scene.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle driving down the highway made a left turn causing a collision with the deputy.

The truck crashed behind her causing a fatal accident.

As of right now the name of the deputy will not be released until tomorrow morning.

