Belton ISD to host Career Fair

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District will host a job fair in March.

The career fair will be for all positions from 9 a.m. to noon March 5 at the Lake Belton High School at the 9809 block of FM 2483 in Temple

Those interested in pursuing a career in Belton ISD or just learning more about the district are invited to attend.

The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions.

Each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair along with several auxiliary departments.

“We have incredible opportunities available now and for the coming school year. With our growth over the years and projected enrollment, hiring the best people is a priority for Belton ISD.” Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources said. “This will be a fun event to come learn more about our ‘World-Class Employee’ culture, meet our leadership staff and get excited about careers in Belton ISD.”

Registering for the event at is recommended but not required.

