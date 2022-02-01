Advertisement

CBP Officers Seize 5,000 Rounds Of Ammunition, Cash At Texas-Mexico Border

5,000 Rounds Of Ammunition
5,000 Rounds Of Ammunition(CBS DFW)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 5,000 rounds of ammunition on Jan. 27.

“The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The ammunition was seized from a white Chevrolet sedan driving southbound to Mexico driven by a 23-year-old U.S. citizen.

After physically inspecting the car, officers discovered 5,000 rounds of rifle ammunition as well as $4,555 which was also seized as proceeds of illicit activity.

They seized the ammunition and vehicle and arrested the driver. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
File jail photo: Wesley Takquan Lewis
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ arrested on robbery warrant
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
Search underway for three missing kids in West Texas

Latest News

MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson
Black History Month: Jackie Robinson once was stationed in Fort Hood
FILE PHOTO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor: Texas power grid ready for winter storm; drivers should use great caution on treacherous roads
Charles Allen Robinson Jr.(TSCRA)
Man arrested for livestock theft in two East Texas counties
Texas substitutes could receive up to $600 pay increase