Marlin ISD: Some JV, varsity games played behind closed doors due to ‘potential for violence’

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Citing the potential for violence, the Marlin Independent School District on Monday announced no spectators were allowed for junior varsity or varsity basketball games between Marlin High School and Mart High School.

The games, scheduled to start at 5 p.m., were moved up to 3:30 p.m.

The only spectators allowed in the stands were parents or relatives of the Marlin ISD senior girls, a Facebook post states.

The district attributed the decision to “information received by both districts regarding the potential for violence between the fans.”

