Cold rain transitions to icy conditions tomorrow

Big weather changes arrive Wednesday as an arctic cold front races through the area. The warmest part of the day will be the few hours we have in the morning before the front gets here. Temperatures will fall quickly as the front slides from northwest to southeast through the area. We expect a cold rain first, transitioning to freezing rain and ice as areas drop below freezing throughout Wednesday evening. All of Central Texas is now under a winter storm watch through 6 PM Thursday.

As confidence starts to increase that the moisture will line up with the cold temperatures for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, accumulations could be .1″ to .5″ of ice. It doesn’t take much ice accumulations to start creating slick roadways, or to weigh down tree limbs and power lines. We know the winter weather starts west of I-35 and slowly spreads to the I-35 corridor and areas east. Snow in Central Texas is highly unlikely but significant impacts to daily life are possible because of the ice.

Once we hit freezing overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning we will stay there until Friday afternoon when we finally get a few degrees above freezing. It’s a short window where temperatures will be above 32 degrees with another hard freeze Friday night as well. Temperatures do get above freezing for daytime highs over the weekend, but remain below average in the 40s. Nights still drop below freezing both Saturday and Sunday

We do know this will not be a repeat of February 2021, but it will be the biggest winter weather impacts we have seen this year. If you don’t have to go outside on Thursday, stay at home.

