Dallas Police Uncover Sex Trafficking Ring, Make 2 Arrests

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police announced Monday, Jan. 31 they uncovered a sex trafficking ring, with victims held against their will.

At a Far North Dallas apartment community, along the scenic views of the popular Prestonwood Golf Course, a Dallas Police sting operation focused on activity inside certain units.

Police arrested Arely Lopez-Guzman and Fabiola Cardenas, both allegedly tied to the sale of women for sex.

They are charged with human trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Police served search warrants three days ago.

“These warrants were related to a human trafficking ring being investigated by the Vice Unit, who received outcry from two brave victims who came forward and talked about being forced into prostitution,” said Lt. Lisette Rivera, Dallas Police Vice Commander.

Police found five women and girls, including one as young as 14.

“We know it’s not a problem police or the courts can solve themselves,” said Tim Bray of the UT Dallas Institute for Urban Policy Research. “We need to get neighborhood and businesses engaged- all hands on deck to end this problem in North Texas.”

Tenants from the complex told CBS 11 they saw the police activity last Friday, but had no idea it had to do with women being held against their will.

Police believe the pair they arrested were not working alone.

