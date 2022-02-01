Advertisement

East Texas man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children under the age of 15.

Frankie Dale Mealer, 48, pleaded guilty in District Judge Ed Klein’s courtroom on Monday. He pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He accepted two 20-year and two 45-year sentences to be served concurrently.

The plea agreement follows a July 10, 2020, plea for a co-defendant, Mark Allen Thompson, who accepted a life sentence.

According to a previous report, Thompson and Mealer introduced the two children to drugs before assaulting them on several different occasions. They were arrested in September 2019.

District Attorney Andrew Jones released the following statement:

“The District Attorney’s Office office would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office for their excellent investigation in this case. All of the prosecutors in the DA’s Office spent a great deal of time and effort towards ensuring those who committed these horrible acts were held to account for them.”

