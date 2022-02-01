Electric installation emphasizes rise in trade school interest

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Students from a Central Texas non-profit had the opportunity to get some real-world experience installing electrical cable on a farm that helps provide agricultural training for veterans.

Not only did that benefit the farm, it also comes at a time when trade school interest is rising.

Monday’s rainy morning did not stop the work, either. In fact, it helped the students get a taste the real world.

“It’s not going to hurt them. It’s uncomfortable, perhaps,” said Matthew Singer, instructor at Skillpoint Alliance. “It’s dirty but they’ll benefit from this experience.”

The students from Skillpoint, based out of Austin, helped install the cable on the FEAT Farm near Gatesville. It is there work is done to help veterans expand their farm knowledge, to help them get into the job market.

Singer was part of the program and now teaches at Skillpoint.

“It’s, currently, very unique,” said Singer. “We haven’t done this before.”

Training schools like Skillpoint have become more popular in recent years. Mostly because it can serve as an alternative for those who may not want a four-year degree. That is what interested students like Gabriel Laxton.

“The thoughts of like, college debt isn’t here,” said Laxton. “I was able to come to this program for free.”

Heidi Barber manages the FEAT Farm and said the cable installation is the first of a few updates to the facility. She said, the was on-board when Singer asked if he could take the students there.

“He asked if he’d be able to bring the class up so that they could actually get some of that real-world experience,” said Barber.

What made Monday’s experience different is all the work was done outside the classroom.

“We’ve had other hands-on things like around the office, where we put in another outlet,” said Laxton.

And for Singer, it is a way to connect his past with his present.

“For me to come out here with my regular day job, my class and be able to join the two programs, it’s really a wonderful experience,” said Singer.

