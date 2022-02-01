Local cities preparing for winter weather, offer tips for at home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Winter weather is expected later this week, and preparations are underway around Central Texas.

The Waco McLennan County Office of Emergency Management in Waco and Temple’s fire emergency management specialist said over the next few days, they are watching the weather closely and getting plans into place.

Both localities said they do not expect this storm to be like last February’s winter storm, but that does not mean people should not be prepared.

Jennifer Henager, Fire & Emergency Management Specialist for Temple, said she expects driving conditions, especially on bridges, to be the biggest issue. Henager said they have sand ready to go if needed, and TxDOT will be treating the roads in the area as well.

Ryan Dirker, assistant emergency management coordinator for Waco-McLennan County, said everyone should keep in mind the standard things to do when the weather gets cold.

“Have your pipes on drip so they don’t freeze if you have plants, bring them inside, if you have pets, bring them inside,” Dirker said. “Keep an eye on the weather, shovel off your sidewalks if you need to, warm your cars up ahead of time. Standard cold weather procedures.”

Dirker added it’s not a bad idea to have food you can prepare without electricity and some water on hand, in case of power outages. It’s also a good idea to keep your devices charged.

Henager said it’s also a good time to think about how you’d prepare for a longer storm, if necessary.

“If you needed to warm your home, if you needed to be at home for a couple of days, what do you need to be self-sufficient—food, water, medication, don’t forget your pets,” Henager said. “Make sure you’re getting them taken care of, sort of thinking about some of those things.”

The city of Killeen is also preparing for this week’s winter weather. The city said in a statement it will announce finalized plans Wednesday morning.

