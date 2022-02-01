Advertisement

Local cities preparing for winter weather, offer tips for at home

Both localities said they do not expect this storm to be like last February's winter storm, but...
Both localities said they do not expect this storm to be like last February's winter storm, but that does not mean people should not be prepared.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Winter weather is expected later this week, and preparations are underway around Central Texas.

The Waco McLennan County Office of Emergency Management in Waco and Temple’s fire emergency management specialist said over the next few days, they are watching the weather closely and getting plans into place.

Both localities said they do not expect this storm to be like last February’s winter storm, but that does not mean people should not be prepared.

Jennifer Henager, Fire & Emergency Management Specialist for Temple, said she expects driving conditions, especially on bridges, to be the biggest issue. Henager said they have sand ready to go if needed, and TxDOT will be treating the roads in the area as well.

Ryan Dirker, assistant emergency management coordinator for Waco-McLennan County, said everyone should keep in mind the standard things to do when the weather gets cold.

“Have your pipes on drip so they don’t freeze if you have plants, bring them inside, if you have pets, bring them inside,” Dirker said. “Keep an eye on the weather, shovel off your sidewalks if you need to, warm your cars up ahead of time. Standard cold weather procedures.”

Dirker added it’s not a bad idea to have food you can prepare without electricity and some water on hand, in case of power outages. It’s also a good idea to keep your devices charged.

Henager said it’s also a good time to think about how you’d prepare for a longer storm, if necessary.

“If you needed to warm your home, if you needed to be at home for a couple of days, what do you need to be self-sufficient—food, water, medication, don’t forget your pets,” Henager said. “Make sure you’re getting them taken care of, sort of thinking about some of those things.”

The city of Killeen is also preparing for this week’s winter weather. The city said in a statement it will announce finalized plans Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Waco man checks into motel in Bosque County, disappears
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
Search underway for three missing kids in West Texas

Latest News

Arely Lopez-Guzman and Fabiola Cerdenas are in custody.
Dallas Police Uncover Sex Trafficking Ring, Make 2 Arrests
Members of the Texas National Guard, seen here on Dec. 8, work 12- to 13-hour shifts guarding...
Deplorable conditions, unclear mission: Texas National Guard troops call Abbott’s rushed border operation a disaster
File jail photo: Wesley Takquan Lewis
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ arrested on robbery warrant
Temple switching to saliva PCR test at testing site
Temple vaccine site changing from rapid to PRC tests