Local vaccine site changing from rapid to PRC tests

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Tuesday, the Temple COVID-19 testing site will change from rapid nasal swab tests that give results within 15 minutes to PCR saliva tests that take up to 72 hours for results, after state withdraws National Guard and its supply from the city.

The National Guard was administering the rapid tests for the City of Temple for the last month. When they were reassigned the state offered a vendor to Temple, one that only offers PCR tests.

“Its very unfortunate I wish we could have kept the rapid test but unfortunately it was out of our hands,” Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager said. “People prefer those quicker results and I don’t blame them.”

Switching to a saliva test means people need to arrive more prepared, officials say not to eat, drink, smoke or brush your teeth 30 minutes before getting tested.

While the rapid tests were more convenient, Dr. Janice Smith with the Bell County Public Health District says they weren’t the most reliable.

“If you are positive they are very accurate but if you are negative they are not as accurate,” Smith explained.

She says she’s happy to see them use PCR instead.

“The PCR test is considered the gold standard. Its much more accurate and part of me is happy they are using the much more accurate test,” Smith explained.

She’s still hesitant, however, with the tests turnaround time. “Between getting tested and getting the result people should isolate, I’m afraid that’s not going to happen that’s what concerns me.”

“It is so important that you isolate and quarantine yourself during that time and minimize your exposure to people as much as possible because you could be positive and not know it yet,” Smith said.

The Temple testing site is open Monday-Friday, through February 11 from 10am until 6pm, or until the site reaches capacity.

The site recently moved to Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.

