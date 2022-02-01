Advertisement

Man arrested for livestock theft in two East Texas counties

Charles Allen Robinson Jr.(TSCRA)
Charles Allen Robinson Jr.(TSCRA)(TSCRA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County man has been arrested for alleged livestock theft, bad check, insurance fraud, and evading/resisting arrest.

Charles Allen Robinson Jr. is charged with two separate theft of livestock charges for Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows and 26 heifers. In Upshur county, he is charged with livestock theft of 13 head of cattle. Another charge in Shelby County for issuance of bad check is related to payment for cattle. He also faces evading/resisting arrest in Rusk County, and insurance fraud in Henderson County.

All the crimes were committed in September and October 2021 and after a lengthy investigation, the TSCRA, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers obtained an arrest warrant for Robinson on Jan. 27. The special rangers were assisted by DPS and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.

Robinson’s bonds are pre-set at $267,000. The bonds on the three Shelby County felony warrants will be set upon his arraignment there. The investigation continues with other charges possible. Upon conviction, the Theft of Livestock charge in Texas carries a penalty range of 2 to 10 years in state prison and/or $10,000 fine.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand said this case is a good reminder it’s important for any livestock business to maintain good, clear accounting records and never accept partial payment.

“But if something goes sideways,” he said, “TSCRA can step in to help. We’ve been doing it since 1877.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
File jail photo: Wesley Takquan Lewis
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ arrested on robbery warrant
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
Search underway for three missing kids in West Texas

Latest News

5,000 Rounds Of Ammunition
CBP Officers Seize 5,000 Rounds Of Ammunition, Cash At Texas-Mexico Border
FILE PHOTO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor: Texas power grid ready for winter storm; drivers should use great caution on treacherous roads
Texas substitutes could receive up to $600 pay increase
Taylour Young, 25
Body of missing Houston man found in the trunk of car in Dallas