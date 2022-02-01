Advertisement

Body of missing Houston man found in the trunk of car in Dallas

Taylour Young, 25
Taylour Young, 25
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of Taylour Young, 25, a Houston man missing since December 2021, was found in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, according to Houston Police.

Young was last seen Dec. 19, 2021 running errands during his lunch break in the area of Capitol One Bank.

Young’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Young’s cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional info is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

