Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
File jail photo: Wesley Takquan Lewis
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ arrested on robbery warrant
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
Winter storm watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. travel could be...
Winter Storm Watch for all of Central Texas - here’s what to expect

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school