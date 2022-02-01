Second day of bomb threats against multiple historically Black colleges and universities

(CBS News) -For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, resulting in shelters-in-place and canceled classes as authorities swept campuses looking for devices. No explosions have been reported.

Howard University, in Washington, D.C., was threatened on both days. It declared an all-clear Tuesday as it did Monday.

CBS Washington, D.C., affiliate WUSA-TV says a bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Tuesday.

Other schools getting threats Tuesday included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State, in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta and Morgan State in Baltimore.

In addition to Howard on Monday, schools receiving threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

