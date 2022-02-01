Advertisement

Second day of bomb threats against multiple historically Black colleges and universities

This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.(JACQUELYN MARTIN / AP)
By CBS NEWS
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) -For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, resulting in shelters-in-place and canceled classes as authorities swept campuses looking for devices. No explosions have been reported.

Howard University, in Washington, D.C., was threatened on both days. It declared an all-clear Tuesday as it did Monday.

CBS Washington, D.C., affiliate WUSA-TV says a bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Tuesday.

Other schools getting threats Tuesday included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State, in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta and Morgan State in Baltimore.

In addition to Howard on Monday, schools receiving threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
John Walter Mauhar, 50, of Waco, is about six fee tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds,...
Waco man checks into motel in Bosque County, disappears
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
Search underway for three missing kids in West Texas

Latest News

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
Minority women most affected if abortion is banned, limited
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
FILE - Deirdre McPherson bows her head, Nov. 9, 2021, in Cleveland, during a rally for Tamir...
Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death