Advertisement

Study examines the impact of drug overdoses in teens

A study looked at the impact that drugs and drug overdoses are having on teens. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The unintentional drug overdose epidemic continues to sweep across the country.

Up until now, researchers say much of the focus has been on adults battling addiction.

”The problem of drug overdoses amongst adolescents and young people has been overlooked,” Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction medicine physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

Hall is the co-author of a study published in JAMA Pediatrics that examined the impact of unintentional overdoses on young people.

”So, we counted years of life lost, which is just the number of years adolescents and young people would have had, had they had full lives,” Hall said.

He says the results were shocking.

Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overdose data from 2015 through 2019, the study says those between the ages of 10 and 19 have lost about 200,000 years of life.

If the data is expanded to include people up to 24-years-old, there was a loss of about 1.25 million years of life.

“We really need to do something about this. It’s clear there’s a mortality crisis amongst adolescents and young people in the U.S. due to overdose,” Hall said.

Hall says many of the health interventions aimed at adults may be inadequate for younger Americans. That is why he says parents and teachers need to know the signs of substance abuse, talk about the risks and consider getting a Narcan kit.

Hall says ways to get a Narcan kit differ from state to state, but suggests talking to a pharmacist or your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home
File jail photo: Wesley Takquan Lewis
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ arrested on robbery warrant
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
Search underway for three missing kids in West Texas

Latest News

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school
MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson
Black History Month: Jackie Robinson once was stationed in Fort Hood
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says