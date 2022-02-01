Advertisement

Texas substitutes could receive up to $600 pay increase

(KBTX)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas teacher shortage was a problem long before the pandemic began, according to the Texas Association of School Boards HR Services. Now, many school districts are finding ways to recruit new teachers and substitutes and keep existing ones.

In an effort to combat the shortage, Harmony Public Schools have now increased the pay for substitute teachers at all levels. The pay rate will go into effect Feb. 14 and give substitute teachers an additional $20-$30 per day. For teachers only working a few days a week, this would mean a few hundred dollars each month, according to John Boyd, Public Harmony School’s chief communications and marketing officer. Certified teachers and long-term substitutes could now see up to a $600 pay increase per month, according to Boyd.

The school system has been working to improve employer compensation and benefits over the last two years. In the summer of 2019, Harmony announced a statewide employee pay increase of $3,500-$5,000 along with additional stipends for teachers working in “hard-to-staff subjects.” In January 2021, Harmony announced upgraded benefits for full-time employees that included free vision and dental plans, matching retirement plan contributions for 403(b) and (457(b) participants and increased life insurance payouts from $20,000 to $100,000.

