UMHB mourns loss of football player

Jackson Sennie
Jackson Sennie(UMHB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UMHB announced that student, Jackson Sennie, died Monday from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a sophomore member of the UMHB football team, who just won a national championship this season.

Sennie joined the UMHB family in Fall 2020, something of which his parents said he was very proud.

“Jackson was the ultimate teammate. He never had a bad day. He always had a smile on his face. Even when he broke his elbow this year, he was always positive, always smiling. When you think of a teammate, you think of Jackson Sennie. That’s just who he was,” Larry Harmon, Head UMHB Football Coach.

Jackson, 20, was born on January 14, 2002, and was from San Antonio, Texas, where he was an All-District and All-State football player and regional qualifier in track at Smithson Valley High School. He was a Business Computer Information Systems major at UMHB.

“The UMHB family is deeply saddened by the loss of our student and friend, Jackson Sennie. He was a bright young man, an accomplished athlete, and a proud member of the Cru football team. The UMHB community is praying for the Sennie family during this time and will miss Jackson dearly,” Dr. Brandon Skaggs, VP for Student Life.

UMHB memorial service plans will be announced as soon as details are available.

