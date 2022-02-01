Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Texas governor to hold news conference ahead of winter storm

File Photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
File Photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott(Source: KRGV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States beginning Tuesday, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest.

The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott planned a briefing Tuesday on the state’s readiness, though the forecast this week does not call for prolonged, widespread frigid temperatures like the February 2021 storm had.

Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. The storm follows a vicious nor’easter that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

During the multiday storm this week, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow. “It will be a very messy system and will make travel very difficult,” said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said 8 to 14 inches (20 to 36 centimeters) of snow was possible in parts of Michigan, including Detroit. From Wednesday through Friday morning, 9 to 14 (23 to 36 centimeters) inches of snow was forecast in northwestern Ohio.

