Winter Storm Watch for all of Central Texas - here’s what to expect

Winter storm watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. travel could be...
Winter storm watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. travel could be very difficult.(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor, Sean Bellafiore, Camille Hoxworth and Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

WATCH THE LATEST ON WHAT TO EXPECT WITH THE WINTER WEATHER POTENTIAL THIS WEEK:

Tuesday Morning Update -

Monday Evening Update -

Winter storm watches are now in effect for ALL of Central Texas. The winter storm watch, which should be upgraded to a winter storm warning later today or tonight, is in place for the potential of at least a half-inch of sleet accumulation and/or at least 1/8th inch of ice accumulation. Here’s the latest forecast.

A winter storm WATCH is in effect for all of Central Texas from midnight Thursday through 6 PM...
A winter storm WATCH is in effect for all of Central Texas from midnight Thursday through 6 PM Thursday. The potential exists for accumulating sleet and/or accumulating ice.(KWTX, NWS)

Key takeaways

  • The coldest bout of arctic air so far this season arrives Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should drop below freezing Thursday after midnight and may not warm up above freezing again until Friday afternoon...maybe not until Saturday for some
  • Cold rain will likely transition to freezing rain pre-dawn Thursday. After sunrise, a mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected. Although unlikely, some snow could mix in too but the atmosphere should be too warm aloft for snow to fall.
  • Ice and sleet accumulations are the primary concern. Exact amounts of ice and sleet accumulation are still being determined, however icy roadways are expected through the day Thursday and potentially into most of the day Friday too.
  • The highest sleet/ice totals will be west of I-35 where some spots could potentially see over a half-inch of sleet with maybe up to a quarter-inch of ice.

Winter storm timing

The cold rain arriving Wednesday afternoon remains as just that, rain, through most of the evening but a switch to freezing rain could occur as early as 10 PM Wednesday however it’s more likely that freezing temperatures and freezing rain start after midnight Thursday. We’ll likely see a switch over to a mix of freezing rain and sleet or potentially just sleet close to and after sunrise Thursday. Precipitation should be mostly over by 4 PM Thursday but may not completely end until 8 PM.

COLDEST TEMPERATURES: Temperatures should drop below freezing around or shortly after midnight Thursday and should continue to slide into the mid-to-upper 20s by daybreak Thursday. With continued precipitation, temperatures may continue to slide into the low-20s for some through Thursday afternoon. The coldest temperatures, which will dip into the mid-teens, arrives Friday and Saturday morning. Morning wind chills in the single digits and potentially below zero west of Highway 281 are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning. Daytime wind chills in the teens are expected Thursday and Friday.

POWER OUTAGES: With some accumulations of ice possible and some very gusty north winds, there is the possibly of some down power lines. Tuesday is a good prep day to get supplies in case there are any power outages. Prepare for a power outage with fire wood, batteries, flashlights, etc. Do not use candles as your primary light source. Prepare your vehicle with a full tank of gas, an extra charger, ice scrapes, and blankets in case you are stranded.

Time to make preparations for the cold and the wintry mix that moves in later this week
Time to make preparations for the cold and the wintry mix that moves in later this week(KWTX)

WILL THIS BE LIKE THE LAST WINTER STORM?

In short, no.

Last year we had 205 consecutive hours with below freezing temps and several rounds of winter weather.

Unlike last February, widespread wintry weather and freezing temperatures across the state IS NOT expected so many power generation facilities should stay online to deal with the expected near-record power demand.

