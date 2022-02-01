Winter storm watch now in effect for the entire area

The potential for wintry weather Wednesday night and Thursday remains high and all of Central Texas is now under a winter storm watch from 12 AM Thursday through 6 PM Thursday. A winter storm watch is issued usually around 48 hours before wintry weather begins. In the case of this winter storm, we are expected at least 1/8th” ice accumulation and/or a half-inch of sleet accumulation. Snow in Central Texas is highly unlikely but significant impacts to daily life are possible because of the ice. Although we’re gearing up for some wintry weather, we’re also getting ready for a calm and mild day today. Temperatures in the mid-50s this morning should warm steadily into the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the afternoon. We’ll potentially see some fog this morning and we’ll likely see minimal sunshine until late this afternoon. Clouds hang around overnight tonight and we’ll start the day in the mid-50s again tomorrow.

Wednesday’s the day when everything changes. We’re expecting temperatures in the mid-50s in the morning to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s around midday when an Arctic cold front sneaks through. Temperatures after that should gradually slide through the 50s and into the 40s by the end of the afternoon. We’ll continue to slide through the 40s and into the 30s overnight with near/sub freezing temperatures arriving around 2 AM. Although cold Arctic air is bad enough, the major concern is with the arriving precipitation. Rain chances climb to around 70% Wednesday afternoon and evening. We’ll start to see the cold front slide through

