Wintry weather expected, but forecast challenges remain

WACO, Texas (KWTX)

We are gearing up and preparing for a round of cold and potentially icy weather to move into Central Texas later this week. We now have a Winter Storm Watch in place for our northwestern counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Here’s the latest on the forecast.

Winter storm watch in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. travel could be very difficult. (KWTX)

TAKE-AWAYS

- The coldest bout of arctic air, so far, this season will get here starting Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday evening will fall below freezing around 7 p.m. and may not warm up above freezing again until Friday afternoon...maybe not until Saturday for some

- Cold rain will likely transition to freezing rain then to sleet and even some snow in parts of Central Texas Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

- Accumulations of ice and snow are possible. Exact amounts and exact locations are still in question right now, but some accumulations with travel impacts could be possible.

TIMING: We could see cold rain start to transition over to more winter weather mix as early as Wednesday night. Thursday morning as the coldest temperatures settle in, we should see a wintry mix in areas that have precipitation falling. Here’s the best timing (as of now). This is almost guaranteed to change in the next 24 hours.

Here's the latest on the timing for the winter weather for Wednesday into Thursday (KWTX)

COLDEST TEMPERATURES: Highs Thursday should hover in the mid-to-upper 20s and potentially could drop into the low-to-mid 20s in a few spots depending on how long precipitation lasts. Wind chills Thursday, thanks to gusty north winds gusting near 30 MPH, should be in the single-digits and teens throughout the day. Temperatures should then dip into the mid-teens Friday morning before warming up into the low-to-mid 30s Friday afternoon. Any ice that does accrete should gradually erode Friday with some sunshine returning and temperatures eventually warming above freezing, but there still could be issues on some roadways through Saturday morning.

POWER OUTAGES: With some accumulations of ice possible and some very gusty north winds, there is the possibly of some down power lines. Tuesday is a good prep day to get supplies in case there are any power outages. Prepare for a power outage with fire wood, batteries, flashlights, etc. Do not use candles as your primary light source. Prepare your vehicle with a full tank of gas, an extra charger, ice scrapes, and blankets in case you are stranded.

Time to make preparations for the cold and the wintry mix that moves in later this week (KWTX)

WILL THIS BE LIKE THE LAST WINTER STORM?

In short, no.

Last year we had 205 consecutive hours with below freezing temps and several rounds of winter weather.

Unlike last February, widespread wintry weather and freezing temperatures across the state IS NOT expected so many power generation facilities should stay online to deal with the expected near-record power demand.

