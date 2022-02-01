Advertisement

Zoom meeting takes disturbing turn when hackers start shouting racial slurs, posting inappropriate images

The attackers also put up some very offensive images showing distorted African American figures and then pornography in the meeting’s chat.
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) — A Zoom meeting for the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce took a shocking turn after someone hacked into the meeting and started shouting racial slurs, showing racist and inappropriate images.

This happened as the group was hosting a COVID town hall for member businesses and swearing in their board of directors.

The attackers put up some very offensive images showing distorted African American figures and then pornography in the meeting’s chat.

There were 150 guests on the Zoom meeting.

What was supposed to be a positive meeting where the chamber swore in its new board of directors, turned into a nightmare of hateful language and imagery.

The disruption went on for at least two minutes before they got a handle on it by disabling the chat, and then somehow, they managed, to get the meeting back on track.

KHOU 11′s Mia Gradney talked to the chairwoman, Tiko Reynolds-Hausman, about the incident. She said leaders were totally caught off guard.

“For a moment we were polarized. But we grabbed hold of the situation and were able to continue the swearing-in ceremony despite the occasional visuals of pornography, people shooting their finger, these very derogatory images,” she said.

The Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce says they are now looking at other options to host their meetings.

As for who those attackers were and how they got in that meeting, that’s still not clear.

