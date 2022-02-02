Advertisement

Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Wesley Lewis "Hotboy Wes"
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ out on bond after robbery arrest
Winter Storm Warning in pink, Winter Storm Watch in blue
Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for parts of Central Texas - here’s what to expect
Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home

Latest News

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on...
Tom Brady announces retirement
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple