Crawford ISD’s beloved “Boo” retiring after 50 years of service to the community

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved Crawford ISD employee who was born in Crawford, graduated from Crawford High School, and raised three kids in Crawford, is retiring after 50 years on the job and the school district says things “will never be the same.”

Billie Lu Lynch, 84, better known to all as “Boo,” is not only the district’s longtime bookkeeper and business manager, but also a beloved employee known for her dedication, quick wit, and untiring energy.

“I think her dedication and the desire to serve this district has been true for 50 years,” said Crawford Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hall. “It’s amazing how much of her life she has given to serving our students here and our staff.”

If you ask Boo, she’ll tell you 50 years of working in the same place has been her ultimate joy.

It’s home, after all.

Boo Walker was born in Crawford in 1937.

She attended Crawford High School where she was named the most athletic girl as a sophomore and football sweetheart as a junior. As a senior, she was recognized as the best all-around student.

Billie graduated from Crawford High School in 1955 (Courtesy Photo)

Boo graduated Crawford High School in 1955 and married Keith Lynch in 1956, the year Keith graduated from Crawford.

“I had to wait until he graduated,” Boo laughed. “I robbed the cradle. I’m six months older than him.”

Lynch has always enjoyed working and staying busy.

She first took a job at what started as Phillips Petroleum Company in McGregor in 1956. She stayed there, through several business name changes, until 1971.

In 1972, she was offered a position setting up a tax office at Crawford ISD schools.

Boo did that a few years before becoming the district’s bookkeeper.

She spent most of her career as the district’s business manager.

“To me, it was the ideal job,” Boo said. “I was just five minutes from Crawford, and I love this kind of work, figures and doing budgets. I work with friends that I grew up with and also teachers that came in. I knew the kids and I loved it. "

Gary Walker, a first cousin of Boo’s, taught at Crawford every year Boo worked there. He says she’s leaving behind a legacy of hard work, grace, and being faithful to God through the ups and downs.

Billie Lu Lynch through the years (Courtesy Photos)

“Honest as the day is long, totally devoted to her work,” Walker said. “There was no way she was just going to mail it in. She’s a product of the Crawford system and a good example of how things are down here in Crawford, Texas, USA.”

Boo was always up for the task at hand.

Superintendent Hall learned that before he even started his first day on the job.

“She called me on the phone right after I accepted the position here and asked me a question and she said ‘what you want me to do?’ Hall recalled. “And she said, ‘I’ll do whatever you want me to do. If you want me to go out in the parking lot and crow like a rooster, I’ll go out in the parking lot and crow like a rooster.’”

When Boo decided to call it quits, she first made a phone call to her two adult children, Buffy Bayer, a PE teacher at China Spring, and Dusty Lynch, a local rancher and owner of Lynch Ag.

Boo’s other child, Jerry, a longtime educator at McGregor ISD, passed away at the age of 55 following an ATV accident in 2019.

“I texted my kids and told them ‘I’m gonna be retiring so that means I’ll have more time to get in on you all’s business,” Boo laughed. “I didn’t hear from them. Not a word did they sent back anything. So, I just got to thinking, maybe it’s a good thing because they’d probably say ‘why don’t you just continue working for a while longer.’”

Boo said she has big plans for retirement, and for a woman who has worked her entire life, it doesn’t include laying around.

“I’m going to visit my friends. I’m going to go see my friends who are shut-ins and visit with them and have fun with them and laugh. And then I’m going to work in my yard. I love flowers. I’m going to work in my church. I love my church. There are things I want to do there. I’m just going to get out and play with my animals.”

Crawford ISD said Boo left the district much better than she found it and for the lifelong Pirate, it’s been the ride of a lifetime.

“It was just ideal for me. I never dreaded going to work.”

“But now I’m going to enjoy life and I’m going to be busy. I still get up and get with it. I’ve always been busy.”

