Killeen ISD closing all schools on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: KILLEEN ISD LOGO
FILE PHOTO: KILLEEN ISD LOGO(Michael Cantu, KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District on Wednesday announced it is canceling all classes, extracurricular activities and meetings on Thursday, February 3, as a result of the “extremely cold temperatures, freezing precipitation, and hazardous road conditions” expected in the region during a winter storm.

“We will be closely monitoring the weather and future forecast in the event we must extend the closure beyond Thursday,” the school district said, “The safety of our students and staff will continue to be placed at the forefront of our decision-making.”

A decision regarding a make-up date will be announced at a later time.

Central Texas College students will be required to check-in with their college professors online regarding coursework.

The district said further announcements will be communicated through its automated messaging system, the district website, social media platforms, and local news networks.

