Advertisement

Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.

Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Wesley Lewis "Hotboy Wes"
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ out on bond after robbery arrest
As of Wednesday morning, the entire Central Texas area has been upgraded to a winter storm...
Winter Storm Warning for the entire area - here’s a timeline
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Waco Police identify man who allegedly stabbed woman at QuikTrip
American White male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age. The height of the subject was...
Investigators in Texas’ Hill Country need help identifying human remains
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: Curing cancer is a White House priority
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
More than 6,000 North Carolina residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a...
Explosion fears remain as N. Carolina fertilizer plant burns
File photo: Powerlines
A winter storm is heading to Texas. Here’s what that means for the power grid.