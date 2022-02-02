New court to help resolve backlog of civil cases in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a new county court to help with a serious logjam of civil, and criminal cases in McLennan County.

Tuesday was the ribbon cutting for McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3.

State and local dignitaries, including politicians, sheriffs and appellate judges, came to the second-floor of the McLennan County Courthouse to commemorate the occasion.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the McGregor Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce were all on-hand to celebrate the event.

The court has been operating since Sept. 1 after it was approved by the Texas Legislature earlier in 2021.

According to State Rep. Doc Anderson, who spoke the event, the bill to create County Court-at-Law No. 3 and a future McLennan County Court, the 474th District Court, was the very last piece of legislation approved before Texas House Democrats broke quorum in July of 2021.

“This County Court-at-Law 3 was established to try to relieve the load on the other judges where the dockets are heavy and running behind,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. “The effects of that, is we have people who are sitting in jail longer, or other people who are trying to get civil cases resolved, and they have to wait too long to let that happen.”

Out of eight applicants, Judge Ryan Luna was unanimously appointed by county commissioners to run the civil court.

Since September, the court has resolved closed to 500 cases, county officials say.

“That’s doing what we expected him to do, in fact it’s exceeded our expectations,” said Felton.

Felton says there was already a backlog of civil cases due to the county’s growth and not having enough courts--issues which were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”If you don’t have enough courts, what’s happened is the civil cases, which are very important to our community, get pushed back because criminal cases have priority, and we were getting very far behind on those,” said Felton.

Felton says they haven’t had a new court in McLennan County in 15 or 20 years.

