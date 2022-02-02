Significant icy weather overnight

Download the free, KWTX Weather App as another way to get information through this winter storm event. Tonight is when our temperatures drop below freezing and our cold rain from today transitions to ice. While this storm system will not drop us as cold nor as much snow/ice as we saw last February, it will be a significant icing event causing some major disruptions. Last year we saw ice then snow which actually made driving conditions tolerable last year. For this event, we aren’t expecting much in the way of snow accumulations -- mainly just ice -- and it will be very hard to travel on. If you don’t have to get outside tomorrow, please stay at home.

Temperatures drop below freezing in our western counties first. As that happens, cold rain transitions freezing rain and sleet. The freezing line will start to progress further south and east throughout the night/early Thursday morning, and the ice zone will take over more of our area. We’re expecting at least a tenth-inch of ice with totals near or over a quarter-inch possible too, especially near and west of I-35. When you talk quarter-inch ice totals, that’s when you really start to see a significant icing that could bring down powerlines and trees.

Freezing rain and sleet are likely through much of the day Thursday, tapering off by late afternoon or early evening. We could even get some snow along and west of I-35 as the moisture starts to move eastward Thursday afternoon. Then we are left with the bitter-cold temperatures and winds. Thursday doesn’t get above freezing & wind chills are in the single digits and teens. Temperatures fall to the teens Friday morning & highs struggling to reach freezing. Icy roads are expected through at least Friday with some more rural roads hanging onto icy conditions through early Saturday.

Temperatures will stay significantly below freezing each morning through Tuesday. We get above freezing Saturday afternoon, but it’s still a chilly weekend with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s Sunday.

