Starbucks keeps raising its prices

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Starbucks has been steadily raising prices, but customers don’t seem to mind.

The coffee chain raised prices in October and then again in January, but Starbucks says this hasn’t deterred customers.

In the last three months, sales jumped 18% in North America and 13% globally.

Starbucks hopes the trend continues, as it also expects to raise prices again later this year.

The company says the new prices help mitigate cost pressures, including inflation and increased wages.

