Strong cold front slides through today, icy conditions start tomorrow

Major weather changes are less than 24 hours away and we’re expecting a significant winter storm to impact our area. The wintry weather won’t arrive until the pre-dawn hours Thursday, however weather changes are going to start later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s with fog and mist/drizzle will warm into the 50s and low 60s before a cold front slides through. The front should approach I-35 by lunch time with the front clearing the area by 4 PM today. The front won’t bring with it a ton of rain. The rain chances really start to go up later this afternoon, after about 2 PM, with widespread rain hanging around through midday Thursday. Yes, the precipitation will ease up every now and again but it may be raining more often than not. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s for highs should steadily dip through the 50s and into the 40s for the remainder of the day.

The widespread rain that’s expected this afternoon and tonight will eventually switch over the freezing rain as early as 10 PM west of Highway 281 with the freezing temperatures reaching I-35 around 2 AM. By daybreak, the freezing line will be through the entire area and everyone should see numerous to widespread areas of freezing rain with isolated sleet. Precipitation chances are highest, near 100%, overnight tonight and early Thursday morning. Rain chances should stay above about 60% until midday with precipitation chances ending from west to east late tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. For cities and towns west of I-35, some isolated snow flurries are possible from 9 AM to 3 PM, but the primary weather hazard comes from the ice. We’re expecting at least a tenth-inch of ice with totals near or over a quarter-inch possible too, especially near and west of I-35. When you talk quarter-inch ice totals, that’s when you really start to see a significant icing that could bring down powerlines and trees. It’s entirely possible that power could be out for a few days if power lines go down since crews may have a difficult time reaching the lines to repair them.

In addition to the threat of freezing rain and sleet, we’re expecting bitter cold temperatures. From today’s midday highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, we’re expecting temperatures to continue to drop through midday Thursday. Morning temperatures Thursday in the mid-to-upper 20s may dip into the low-to-mid 20s by the end of Thursday afternoon. Gusty north winds are expected throughout the day Thursday so morning wind chills in the single digits and teens may hold there or even drop a few degrees throughout the day. Temperatures should dip into the mid-teens Friday morning with single digit wind chills with late-day highs struggling to reach freezing. Some spots will briefly warm up above freezing but others may not and icy roads are expected through at least Friday with some more rural roads hanging onto to icy conditions through early Saturday. It will be extremely hazardous to be traveling Thursday and Friday and you should stay home if you can. Temperatures will stay significantly below freezing each morning through Tuesday but our afternoon temperatures will warm above freezing Saturday afternoon and remain above freezing every day thereafter. Some minor melting will occur Friday but the big thaw comes Saturday afternoon.

