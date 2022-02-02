“They call it a silent killer”: Fire official offers tips for preventing carbon monoxide poisoning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the possibility of power outages due to winter weather, you may turn to a generator or space heater to help keep you warm. While those tools can be helpful, local fire officials said it is critical to use them properly.

Lieutenant Keith Guillory, a fire marshal with Waco, said one of the most important things to remember is that portable generators are for outdoor use only. He said they should be kept at least 15 feet away from homes at all times, as well as any openings like windows or doors.

Lt. Guillory adds they should not be used in a garage either, even if a door is open. When generators are not used properly, Lt. Guillory said there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“There is no color. There is no odor to it. They call it a silent killer,” Lt. Guillory said. “They start feeling nauseated, they start feeling drowsy. They go lay down in their beds, and they never wake up from the carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Guillory says during last year’s winter storm, they responded to a number of calls for carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the Texas Tribune, at least 11 people died and more than 1,400 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lt. Guillory said it does not take much carbon monoxide to cause harm, and it can build up over time.

“Even a small amount of carbon monoxide over a long period of time can cause those illnesses,” Lt. Guillory said. “It can cause the person to feel drowsy, it can cause a person to feel sick, and when they go and lay down because they feel the symptoms and they never wake up.”

Lt. Guillory says if you use your car to warm up, or to charge devices, make sure it is pulled all the way out of the garage, or carbon monoxide could build up.

While monoxide is a concern, there are fire hazards with generators and space heaters.

“We like to see them plug directly into the wall, and you want to keep a three foot safety perimeter around those portable heaters,” Lt. Guillory said. “Make sure you keep children and make sure you keep pets away from them.”

Lt. Guillory said if you use extension cords, it’s important to use the right one—when extension cords, or generators, are overloaded, it can cause a fire.

“You should read your manufacturer’s instructions as far as what the load is for that portable generator,” Lt. Guillory said. “You can overload it, which in turn is overloaded, the extension cord and that can cause a fire.”

Lt. Guillory added it’s important to have both working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. The fire station offers smoke alarms for free--it does not offer free carbon monoxide alarms, but it will install them for you.

