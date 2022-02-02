Advertisement

Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

A chicken was found and captured on the Pentagon's grounds. She was named Henny Penny.((Animal Welfare League of Arlington))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon, a local animal welfare organization said.

The loose hen was found Monday near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington wrote in a tweet.

“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon,” the group posted.

The chicken was taken into custody by one of the welfare league’s staff members.

Chelsea Jones, a spokesperson for the organization, told The Washington Post in an email that she couldn’t reveal precisely where the bird was spotted.

“For actual security reasons we are not allowed to disclose the exact location,” Jones said.

It’s also unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon.

Jones said the hen — which has brown feathers and a red comb and wattles — is believed to be a Rhode Island red.

She’s been named Henny Penny, and the animal group said she’ll soon be going to live at a local animal sanctuary.

