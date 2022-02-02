Warming Centers in Waco, Killeen and Temple

(KWTX WEATHER) - Below is a list of municipal warming centers in the cities of Waco, Killeen and Temple:

CITY OF WACO

The City of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open the Dewey Recreation Center at 925 N 9th Street as a warming center.

The Dewey Recreation Center opens at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 2nd. It will be available to the public for 24 hours as a warming center to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County with relief from the cold. Cots and blankets will be available on site.

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation staff will be on-site for operations. We encourage those seeking shelter at the center to bring their own food and water as a limited supply will be available. Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged while inside the warming center.

CITY OF KILLEEN

The City of Killeen is making preparations for an arctic front expected to hit the area on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures below freezing, and causing potentially dangerous conditions through Sunday.

The city will open a warming center nightly beginning Wednesday. The center locations and hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard)

Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4 , 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard)

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time.

CITY OF TEMPLE

Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope warming shelter will be open 24-hours a day until the wind chill is above freezing.

Anyone who otherwise would be out in these weather elements and needs a safe, warm place may come to 419 West Avenue G in Temple to escape the cold and potentially icy conditions. They will be provided a warm place to sleep as well as hot meals.

The Impact Church at 306 E. Adams Avenue will also serve as a warming center from 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, until 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 3.

Temple residents can also go to the Temple Public Library to stay warm. The library is located at 100 W. Adams Avenue. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

WARMING STATIONS IN OTHER CENTRAL TEXAS CITIES:

The Oasis Worship Center at 608 E. Leon Street in Gatesville, Texas will be open from Wednesday at noon to to Saturday morning.

