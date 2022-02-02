Winter Storm: Baylor switching to remote instruction Thursday and Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University on Wednesday announced it will hold classes via remote instruction and staff will telework on Thursday and Friday, February 3-4.

The National Weather Service placed Central and North Texas under a Winter Storm Warning. The university cited “the high potential for hazardous icy conditions” as a factor in its decision.

Essential services

Essential campus services, such as residential dining halls and Baylor Libraries, will remain open. The SUB and McLane SLC will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

It is important to note that this is not the same winter weather event that we experienced last February. The main impact to our area is expected to be ice-related, not snow, and although anticipated to be short-lived, the icy conditions can be extremely dangerous. We strongly encourage students, faculty and staff to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

For staff who are unable to telework, please consult your direct supervisor.

Dining and Food

Students living in residence halls are encouraged to take extra food back to their rooms during lunch and dinner service in the event there are any outages or delayed food service.

The SUB food court will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Off-campus students are strongly encouraged to get food, water and any other supplies as soon as possible in the event there are any power outages over the next couple of days.

BUS Service

For students living in University Parks Apartments and Baylor Cityside, Waco Transit currently plans to run its Red and Silver routes that serve those residence halls.

After Hours BUS routes (after 5:30 PM) may be limited/stopped early due to road conditions.

Parking garages

Parking garages are open, however, due to icy conditions, Baylor Parking & Transportation Services anticipates closing the top levels of the garages on Thursday and Friday. Students without parking permits may park on campus on Thursday and Friday.

Telehealth/Counseling

If students are in need of healthcare or counseling during this time, 24/7 access is available for on-demand urgent care and counseling services through Baylor Telehealth by AcademicLiveCare.

