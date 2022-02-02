School districts in McLennan County cancel classes on Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District and Midway Independent School District both announced on Wednesday the cancelation of classes for Thursday, February 3, as a result of the winter storm warning in effect for Central Texas.

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF SCHOOL, CHURCH AND COLLEGE CLOSURES, CLICK HERE.

“Due to the anticipated winter weather and hazardous road conditions in our area, Waco ISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, February 3, 2022,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Waco ISD plans to reopen as normal on Friday, February 4. “If anything changes, we will notify you as soon as possible,” Kincannon said.

According to the superintendent, Waco ISD has additional instructional time in the current calendar, meaning a makeup day will not be necessary as a result of this closure.

“Due to anticipated inclement weather, schools and all school activities will be canceled for tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022,” Midway ISD announced on Facebook.

McGregor ISD in nearby McGregor, Texas also announced it was canceling classes on Thursday.

“The forecast for tomorrow continues to call for temperatures below freezing and for frozen precipitation. Out of an abundance of caution, in the best interest of our students and staff members, and to allow you all ample time to make necessary arrangements, all classes and school activities scheduled for Thursday, February 3, are canceled,” said McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon.

“We will evaluate conditions tomorrow before making any decisions concerning school on Friday,” Lenamon added.

The Lorena Independent School District, also in McLennan County, will also be closed on February 3 “due to the impending winter storm and icy conditions,” according to its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.