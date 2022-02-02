Winter Storm Warning for the entire area - here’s a timeline

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Wednesday morning update-

Tuesday Evening Update -

Key takeaways

The coldest bout of arctic air so far this season arrives starting tonight. Temperatures should drop below freezing Thursday after midnight and may not warm up above freezing again until Friday afternoon...maybe not until Saturday for some

Cold rain will likely transition to freezing rain pre-dawn Thursday. After sunrise, a mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected. Although unlikely, some snow could mix in too but the atmosphere should be too warm aloft for snow to fall. Best chances for snow are for areas west of I-35

Ice and sleet accumulations are the primary concern. Nearly the entire area should see at least a tenth-inch of ice accumulation, but totals near or even up to .5″ are possible. Smaller totals the farther SE you go

It’ll take some time for roads to ice over Thursday morning, but slick spots are possible by sunrise. Roads get progressively worse during the day.

All of Central Texas is now under a winter storm WARNING. A winter storm warning is issued for at least eighth-inch ice accumulation or half-inch sleet accumulations. 2″+ of snow would trigger a winter storm warning too, however snowfall is unlikely with this system.

As of Wednesday morning, the entire Central Texas area has been upgraded to a winter storm WARNING for the potential of at least an eighth-inch of ice and potentially up to a half-inch of sleet. (KWTX, NWS)

Here’s the latest forecast.

Winter storm timing

Freezing rain remains the primary concern for Central Texas and it's expected to begin as early as 10 AM in our western-most counties. Temperatures should dip below freezing between 2 AM and 4 AM near I-35. (KWTX)

The cold rain arriving Wednesday mid-afternoon remains as just that, rain, through most of the evening but a switch to freezing rain could occur as early as 10 PM Wednesday. It’s more likely that freezing temperatures and freezing rain start after midnight Thursday progressing east through daybreak. Precipitation should be mostly over by 4 PM Thursday but may not completely end until 8 PM.

COLDEST TEMPERATURES: Temperatures should drop below freezing around or shortly after midnight Thursday and should continue to slide into the mid-to-upper 20s by daybreak Thursday. With continued precipitation, temperatures may continue to slide into the low-20s for some through Thursday afternoon. The coldest temperatures, which will dip into the mid-teens, arrives Friday and Saturday morning. Morning wind chills in the single digits and potentially below zero west of Highway 281 are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning. Daytime wind chills in the teens are expected Thursday and Friday.

POWER OUTAGES: With some accumulations of ice possible and some very gusty north winds, there is the possibly of some down power lines. Get any last minute preps early in the day. It’ll be getting colder as the day goes on and windy, but the winter weather precipitation isn’t likely to start until the overnight hours. There’s still a little time to get supplies in case there are any power outages. Prepare for a power outage with fire wood, batteries, flashlights, etc. Do not use candles as your primary light source. Prepare your vehicle with a full tank of gas, an extra charger, ice scrapes, and blankets in case you are stranded.

Time to make preparations for the cold and the wintry mix that moves in later this week (KWTX)

WILL THIS BE LIKE THE LAST WINTER STORM?

In short, no.

Last year we had 205 consecutive hours with below freezing temps and several rounds of winter weather.

Unlike last February, widespread wintry weather and freezing temperatures across the state IS NOT expected so many power generation facilities should stay online to deal with the expected near-record power demand.

Tuesday Morning Update -

Monday Evening Update -

