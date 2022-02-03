Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday morning, the entire Central Texas area has been upgraded to a winter storm...
Winter Storm Warning for the entire area - here’s a timeline
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
Empty classroom
School districts in McLennan County cancel classes on Thursday
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon....
Woman stabbed at Waco QuikTrip dies; suspect charged with murder

Latest News

More than two-thirds of the country's 40 most populous cities saw more homicides last year than...
Biden plans to combat rising gun violence
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument
The 33-year-old suspect is charged with felony harassment.
Woman refused to wear mask, pulled gun on clerk, court documents say